The 2022 Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin.
Despite increasing inflation and high gas prices, travel experts in the Richmond area expect a busy summer travel season and the region's tourism organization is hoping to attract out of town visitors with a new ad campaign.
A Hampton woman, who doesn't play Powerball often, was in for a surprise after she showed her Powerball-playing father her ticket from the April 9 drawing. She won $100,000 in a ticket she bought at 7-Eleven.
FALLING SPRING, Va. (WFXR) — “Wild thing, you make my heart sing…” Wild Thing, The Troggs Of course, the wild things we are talking about are trout. The Jackson River between Lake Moomaw and Covington is one of the few self-sustaining wild trout streams in Virginia. All of the trout in that stretch are spawned […]
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Green believes all pets should be safe, healthy and well cared for. Through their Find Me Lawn adoption drive, they’re helping local shelters match animals with lawns—and forever homes—they’ll love. Each week, their website and social channels will feature 6 animals from area shelters who are looking for a lawn to call home. For every animal adopted through May 31, Virginia Green will donate $50 to area shelters. To adopt an animal, see animal profiles or learn more, visit VirginiaGreen.com/FindMeALawn.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating 50 years with a free concert on Sunday! The theme is Ode to Joy. It represents the orchestra's return to making music after COVID shutdowns, plus 50 years of fulfilling its mission to promote the art and appreciation of classical orchestral music for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
It will be another six months before a judge helps settle questions about skill games machines in Virginia. A Greensville County judge last weekend moved a scheduled May 18 hearing on a lawsuit back until November. When the suit was introduced earlier this year, the judge issued an injunction, which allowed skill games to continue operating until a final ruling was made. That injunction will be extended as well. That means skill games that were covered under the injunction will be able to operate in Virginia at least until November.
RICHMOND, Va. -- May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Dr. Daniel Falcao, Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at VCU stopped by to share his insight and a few things you should be aware of if ever going through a stroke. For more information, visit the VCU Health website.
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1,261,859 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects focused on creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jamaican Taste is the place to go if you're looking for some of the most delicious Jamaican food in town. They serve up curry chicken, jerk chicken, island fried chicken, and brown stew daily, so you know it's always fresh and ready to be gobbled up. The friendly staff will make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your meal, from extra napkins and plates to keep your drinks full. The restaurant is clean, cozy, and has a great atmosphere for enjoying a meal with friends or family. Make sure to check out Jamaican Taste next time you're looking for some delicious food that reminds you of home.
RICHMOND, Va. -- During your next visit to McDonald’s you can pick up a new large koozie and give back to the community!. It’s called Sleeves for Support. Each drink sleeve costs just $5 and will benefit the work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Richmond, which supports families of children receiving medical treatment in our area.
Race authorities have decided that Derby horse Rich Strike will be able to maintain his 2022 Kentucky Derby win, and another winner, Derby horse Secret Oath, will keep her Kentucky Oaks title. On Wednesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission reported that all post-race samples for tests from both the 2022...
A road project being built through a part of Southwest Virginia, where the state’s elk population is growing, has led transportation researchers to consider new measures to avoid traffic collisions with the supersized deer relatives that can weigh as much as 1,000 pounds. As the state works to complete Buchanan County’s Corridor Q project, which […]
The 540 area code will soon be put to rest. According to the State Corporation Commission, the area code is set to run out during the second quarter of 2022.
In response, a new area code was added to the region previously solely served by the trusted 540.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — For their second straight game, the 5th ranked Virginia Tech baseball team earned a walk-off 2-1 win over the Liberty Flames Wednesday night at English Field. The Flames led 1-0 until the bottom of the 9th when the Hokies scored 2 runs to take the win. Virginia Tech opens up a 3 game series against the 7th ranked Louisville Cardinals Friday. The Liberty Flames visit Florida Gulf Coast in a 3 game series Friday.
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you need to replace your bad windows and doors, the team at Renewal by Andersen can help transform the look and feel of your home. Lucy O’Shields joined us to explain the biggest differences between Renewal by Andersen’s window material and glass from others on the market.
