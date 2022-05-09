The 18 states which will not provide extra food stamps next month – See the full list

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has provided boosted benefits during the pandemic to millions of households.

The funding plan was announced in April 2021 and it gives the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees SNAP, an extra $1billion per month for the program.

The amount of extra money eligible families may receive depends on family size.

The minimum amount given is $95.

Emergency benefits were set to end in September 2021, but the program has been extended several times, most recently through July 2022.

Most states have followed suit, with at least 32 announcing they would continue providing emergency SNAP payments in May.

Still, certain states have decided that they will stop providing additional SNAP benefits in June, and others slashed emergency payments months ago.

If you live in one of the following states and receive SNAP benefits, you won't receive a boosted allotment in the coming months.

States ending emergency allotments

Although the federal public health emergency was extended through July, emergency declarations have been lifted in some states, leading to the end of boosted SNAP payments.

You can check the status of your state's payments through the USDA's website, but these states have announced an end to boosted benefits:

Arizona: Arizona lifted the state emergency in March and disbursed the last round of enhanced checks in April; more than 350,000 households saw benefits slashed, according to AZ Family.

Florida: After lifting the state emergency in July 2021, Florida ended emergency SNAP allotments.

Idaho: Idaho's last emergency allotment went out in March 2021.

Indiana: Hoosiers will receive their final enhanced SNAP benefit this month, after Indiana lifted the state emergency effective April 16.

Iowa: The last boosted payments in the Hawkeye State went out in March.

Kentucky: The last boosted payment went out in April as the legislature voted to end the state emergency - WCPO-Cincinnati reported that households can expect their benefits to drop by an average of $215.

Massachusetts: The state-approved emergency allotments for April, but has not applied for boosted payments in May or June.

Minnesota: April marked the last month for boosted SNAP payments in Minnesota.

Mississippi: After making emergency payments through 2020 and 2021, Mississippi's boosted allotments expired in January.

Missouri: Emergency payments were made in Missouri through last August.

Montana: Montana ended emergency SNAP payments in July of last year.

Nebraska: One of the first states to slash boosted SNAP benefits, Nebraska ended emergency allotments in July 2021.

North Dakota: In its application for May emergency allotments, North Dakota stated that it would phase our benefits this month.

Nevada: The state's final boosted payment went out in April.

South Dakota: The last emergency SNAP payment in South Dakota was sent in July 2021.

: Tennessee made emergency payments through 2021, but ended boosted allotments this year.

Vermont: Vermont residents will receive their last boosted SNAP payment on May 13.

Wyoming: Following the expiration of Wyoming's state emergency, beneficiaries will only receive their regular payment in May without a boost.

How do you qualify for SNAP?

If you are looking to apply to SNAP, you must apply for the program in the state where you currently reside.

Each state has a different application form, but when you connect with your local SNAP program, the agents there should be able to help you with the application process.

Generally, SNAP is limited to people with gross incomes up to 130% of the federal poverty line.

Your SNAP benefits will also depend on family size and the state you live in.

For example, for a family of four, the maximum allotment is $835.

