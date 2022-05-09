ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson continues to impress girlfriend Kim Kardashian's family as he sends matriarch Kris Jenner bouquet of flowers for Mother's Day

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Pete Davidson is continuing to impress his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's family.

The comic, 28, sent Kim's mother Kris Jenner a lovely bouquet of flowers on Mother's Day.

Kris, 66, gushed about Pete as she showed off the arrangement of pink peonies and orange roses on her Instagram account on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsQhI_0fXu5usD00
'Love you': Pete Davidson sent Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner a lovely bouquet of flowers on Mother's Day

'Thank you #petedavidson !!! Love you,' she gushed in the photo, adding three orange heart emojis.

Kris has already spoken highly of Pete, who started dating her daughter last year, but this latest gesture is certain to only solidify her fond feelings for him.

'I love him, he's great,' Kris told Extra at the Met Gala last week.

Kim and Pete have been going strong ever since striking up a romance following her guest hosting stint on Saturday Night Live last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28X42c_0fXu5usD00
She approves! 'I love him, he's great,' Kris told Extra of Pete at the Met Gala last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVnzh_0fXu5usD00
Love is in the air! Kim and Pete have been going strong ever since striking up a romance following her guest hosting stint on Saturday Night Live last year

The couple recently made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, and a few days later were back in the spotlight attending the Met Gala together.

Pete wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner boyfriend to send Kris a Mother's Day gift.

The momager received a bouquet of white orchids and peonies from Kourtney Kardashian's fiance Travis Barker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2Yw6_0fXu5usD00
Winning her over: Jenner also received a bouquet of white and pink roses from Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SX9Wy_0fXu5usD00
Family matters: Tristan shares four-year-old daughter True with ex Khloe Kardashian

Several other former boyfriends also sent their well-wishes to Kris on the special day.

Tristan Thompson, who shares four-year-old daughter True with ex Khloe Kardashian, sent Kris a bouquet of white and pink roses.

The gift came five months after he admitted to conceiving a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Khloe.

His attempt to slide back into the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's good graces may have worked as she proudly posted an image of the stunning arrangement with a sweet caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YF29I_0fXu5usD00
Happy Mother's Day! The momager received a bouquet of white orchids and peonies from Kourtney Kardashian's fiance Travis Barker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmNpj_0fXu5usD00
Aww: Scott Disick, who also was once in a long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, also gave Kris a bouquet of lovely yellow roses.

'Thank you!!!' she gushed of the massive floral arrangement. 'Love you [pink heart emoji].'

Scott Disick, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, also gave Kris a bouquet of lovely yellow roses.

'Thank you @letthelordbewithyou love you!!!!!!' she gushed.

RELATED PEOPLE
