World

'I'm trying not to get overwhelmed by nerves': Eurovision's UK hopeful Sam Ryder admits he's staying 'focused and present' ahead of the final in Turin - as fans hope he can end poor run of form

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Sam Ryder has revealed he's trying not to get 'overwhelmed by nerves' as he prepares to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The TiKTok star, who will take to the stage in Turin for Saturday's final with his song Space Man, said he's staying 'focused and present' in the midst of a 'hectic' build-up to the live show.

Fans are hoping that Sam can finally end a poor run of form for Eurovision's UK hopefuls, after last year's contestant James Newman finished in last place with zero points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xk3WD_0fXu5tzU00
Determined: Sam Ryder has revealed he's trying not to get 'overwhelmed by nerves' as he prepares to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest

Speaking ahead of the final, Sam said he had been given some advice from former Eurovision contestants who had represented the UK in the final.

He said: 'I'm friends with a couple of the previous UK entrants and they are amazing, talented musicians in their own right and lovely people.

'So of course they gave me some tips and pointers and the main thing that keeps coming back is to just enjoy every moment of it, because it's such a wonderful circus being a part of Eurovision and it's unlike anything else in the world that you can do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnXGv_0fXu5tzU00
Exciting: The TiKTok star, who will take to the stage in Turin for Saturday's final with his song Space Man, admitted he's staying 'focused and present'

'So I'm trying my best like I said at the beginning, to stay focused and present and not getting too overwhelmed by the nerves. So that I can breathe in every moment.'

'I'm trying to be focused about it and just getting nice and practiced singing wise and getting in the right headspace for it.

'It's really hectic in the lead up, so I think it's important just to try and find that focus and balance, and just remember that it's all about the singing, three minutes of singing!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xP8hy_0fXu5tzU00
Coming soon: Speaking ahead of the final, Sam said he had been given some advice from former Eurovision contestants who had represented the UK in the final

Asked about his chosen song Space Man, which went viral on TikTok, he added: 'It means a lot to me because it's the song that got me to the next stage of my career, at the time when Tik Tok and everything on social media was kicking off.

'That was so amazing, and it definitely opened doors for me, but it wasn't until SPACE MAN was written, that labels offered me deals and it sort of elevated everything to the next level.

'So for that to be the song that I'm singing at Eurovision is really cool because it has that sort of special moment.'

Sam added that he'd had a chance to hear some of the other acts in rehearsals, adding: 'I first heard all of the other songs during the pre-parties, so I got to see everyone play their songs live, which was really cool because it meant I got a chance to meet the acts who are representing their countries on a personal level before I heard their song.

'So that competitive spirit wasn't really there as it was just a celebration and encouragement of enjoyment of listening to them sing their song.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqtVI_0fXu5tzU00
Is this the year? Despite the UK's poor Eurovision performance in recent years, fans are hopeful Sam could break the trend and perform well in the competition

Despite the UK's poor Eurovision performance in recent years, fans are hopeful Sam could break the trend and perform well in the competition.

Currently the UK is second-favourite to take the crown according to Ladbrokes with odds of 6/1, behind frontrunner Ukraine, who will be represented by Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania.

Sam himself admitted on Monday that he is not focused on winning the contest, and his 'personal goal' is to simply get up on stage and sing.

He told i newspaper: 'My personal goal for this is to sing with the same intention that I always sing with, and then come away with the joy it has given me.

'To make it strategic and to make it so that the happiness it gives me is dependent on where I come on a score board is something I really don't want to mess with.'

Last year, the UK ended up at the bottom of the leader board after James Newman's entry Embers scored zero points whilst Michael Rice's 2019 entry Bigger Than Us also saw the UK finish last but Sam previously insisted that the 'stigma' of losing will not stop his enjoyment of taking part.

'I love Eurovision. I think it's such a privilege to be able to do. I don't want to let the stigma or fear of coming at a certain place in a table stop me from doing something and being a part of something that I enjoy so much,' he added.

This year's Eurovision will once again see Graham Norton provide commentary duties for BBC viewers, during Saturday's final, while Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will present coverage of the semi-finals on BBC Three, airing on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 live final airs on Saturday 14 May at 8pm on BBC One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TboKy_0fXu5tzU00
Coming soon: The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 live final airs on Saturday 14 May at 8pm on BBC One

