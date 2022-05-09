ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Why you need this alarm clock with Google Assistant — now $30

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a great piece of smart home tech, there’s a deal taking place on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant at Best Buy right now. The handy and cool device is just $30 after a $20 discount, and is typically priced at $50. It makes a...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Don't Buy a Security Camera. Just Turn That Old Phone Into One

The cheapest way to get eyes on your house when you're not there? Probably rummaging around in your junk drawer and converting one of your old smartphones into a security camera. Most people have at least one old phone collecting dust in a drawer somewhere. You'll save a ton of cash by upcycling an old phone instead of buying a new home security camera. And setting it up isn't hard. In fact, you can start using that old, dusty iPhone or Android phone as a home security camera in just three steps.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Amazon’s Practically Giving Away Blink Mini Security Cameras – Now Just $17 Each!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you live in a studio apartment (and there’s nothing wrong with that), then you need more than one home security camera in your abode. The problem is that buying multiple indoor home security cameras can be cost-prohibitive. SPY’s top-rated indoor camera, the Google Nest Cam, is priced at $100. Yet covering multiple angles and areas of your home can give you a better view of any would-be intruders. Luckily for you, we...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Home#Google Assistant#Alarm Clock
Digital Trends

iPhone 15 will finally give us what we’ve all wanted for years

“Apple will drop the ports altogether before even considering switching to USB-C on the iPhone lineup” — this running joke in the tech circle might end next year. The unreal is about to happen. According to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might give us a USB Type-C port on the iPhone 15 in 2023.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Amazon fired two workers who helped organize its first union

Weeks after its workers won a union election for the first time, Amazon fired two of the employees who were involved in organization efforts. It's the first time Amazon has forced out workers involved in the union drive since the election win on April 1, according to Motherboard, though it's not whether the company took these actions in retaliation.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
CNBC

This 49-year-old CEO used lessons from Amazon and Google to build a $1.5 billion start-up

Faisal Masud knows what it takes to make a multibillion-dollar company thrive. The 49-year-old spent more than two decades working his way up the executive ranks at Amazon, Google, eBay and Staples. Now, he's trying to implement lessons from those successful firms as the CEO of Fabric, a Seattle-based e-commerce start-up that launched in 2016 and is valued at $1.5 billion. (The company stylizes its name as "fabric," to avoid confusion with online insurance company Fabric Technologies.)
SEATTLE, WA
CNET

Best Home Internet Deals for May 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test ISPs. Looking for a deal on internet in your area? The exact deals you can get will depend on where you live, the ISP and the plan you choose, but there are a variety of internet deals from top providers available across the US.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Google Turns Your Phone Camera Into a Smarter Search Engine

Google on Wednesday debuted two new search features that tap into images online or photos you take in a store, part of the company's effort to expand far beyond text you type into a search box. One feature announced at the Google I/O conference, scene explorer, lets you sweep your...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Your passwords suck so hard that Google, Apple, & Microsoft are getting rid of them

In a joint effort to combat cyberattacks and online frauds, Google, Apple, and Microsoft joined an alliance for the FIDO standard to bring the passwordless future closer to all of the devices that we use throughout the day. All three technology giants announced their commitment to expand support for a “common passwordless sign-in standard that is created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.” In related news, we recently covered how you can delete your personal data from Google, and reclaim your privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

New Google privacy features fight phishing, scrub search results

Google is taking even more steps to help folks protect their privacy and keep their data secure. At this year’s Google I/O conference, the company announced several new initiatives that will help folks lock down their Google accounts, remove unwanted information from search results, and control the advertising they see.
INTERNET
CNET

Embarrassing Google Search History? Delete It in Two Steps

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? However cringeworthy your recent searches may have been, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.)
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google Assistant gets a game-changing, face-scanning update

Google is introducing new features to its Google Voice Assistant, including Look and Talk, more natural conversations, and more. The first major feature, Look and Talk, removes the need to use the "Hey Google" just by looking at a Nest Hub Max to unlock it, and then ask the relevant question. You'll need to opt-in and have both Face Match and Voice Match activated so that the device can recognize you.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
CNET

'Hey, Google' No More: The Nest Hub Max Is Getting a Workaround

Google announced today at Google I/O a new way of interacting with the Nest Hub Max smart display, called Look and Talk. By looking at the display and speaking directly to it, you can activate Google Assistant -- without using any wake phrases like, "OK, Google" or "Hey, Google." While...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

15 highest paying jobs online in 2022

Being able to work online or remotely is a huge help in ensuring you can maintain a great work/life balance. Thanks to the changing world we live in, it’s increasingly possible to work online while still earning a good income. In the past, it may have seemed like online working was only available to the lucky few or those willing to take a hefty pay cut in exchange for menial tasks. That’s changed now with almost as many different job titles online as there are at physical work locations, and sites like ZipRecruiter can help you find the perfect role for you, matching your skills and salary requirements to a role. But with so many career options out there, what are the highest-paying jobs online? Join us as we dive through the list, breaking down what’s involved and what previous skills may be necessary for you to succeed.
JOBS
Digital Trends

Vivint’s new updates make its smart home system even smarter

I’ve had a Vivint smart home for about 18 months, ever since reviewing the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro and the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro. For the most part, I find them to be incredibly smart and useful. Plus, the integration with Google and Philips Hue in particular up the “whole-home smart home” game when I can unlock my front door and have my lights turn on. This week, Vivint announced updates to the Doorbell Pro and Outdoor Camera Pro, and it’s great to see that “smart” extends to the company itself. Let’s dive in.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6: Does $150 make a difference?

Google had a very good 2021 in the smartphone department, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro proving to be its best-selling devices ever. Now it’s back with the Google Pixel 6a, which it announced as part of its Google I/O 2022 event. The Pixel 6a boasts many of the same features that made the Pixel 6 such a runaway success, including the speedy Google Tensor chip, a luscious OLED display, impeccable software, and a highly versatile dual-lens rear camera setup.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy