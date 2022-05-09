DeWine hosts Holocaust Commemoration

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine will host the 42nd Annual Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration at the Cincinnati Museum Center on May 9.

Both Conrad Weiner, who survived the forced labor camp Budi in Transnistria, and Henry Armstrong, who helped liberate Gunskirchen Lager, a concentration camp in Austria, will be honored at the event.

Governor DeWine signed an executive order in April affirming his commitment to combating incidents of antisemitism.

The Commemoration is to take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Cincinnati Museum Center Nancy & David Wolf Center for Holocaust & Humanity Education at 1301 Western Avenue Cincinnati, OH, 45203.

