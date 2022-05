Governor Pete Ricketts joined DHHS officials on Thursday in proclaiming May as “Foster Care Month” during a ceremony at the State Capitol. He says there are more than 1,100 children in foster care homes and they need more people to serve as a foster parent. “Foster parents step into the gap when a child’s biological parents are unable to offer care,” Ricketts says. “Their selfless investment of time and energy makes a lasting impact on the youth in their care. I encourage Nebraskans to support foster parents in their communities, and I invite families to consider opening their home to a child in need of foster care.”

