11 Best Cooling Mattress Toppers for 2022

COOLING mattress toppers are the perfect antidote to the humid nights of summer.

If you live in a rented property or are strapped for cash, buying a whole cooling mattress isn't a realistic option. However, that doesn't mean that you have to suffer when the mercury rises.

The best cooling mattress toppers will not only add a degree of refreshment to your slumber but also make your bed more comfortable even in the cooler months, breathing new life into your mattress.

Traditionally, mattress toppers are constructed from materials such as memory foam, latex, feather and down or microfibre. However, many brands are now bringing cooling qualities to their products using technology such as Phase-Change Materials (PCMs), cooling gels, or even water-based systems.

Carry on reading for our roundup of the best cooling mattress toppers you can buy right now. For ease, all prices are for Queen mattress toppers, the most popular size in the US.

1. Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper

Saatva Graphite Mattress Protector, $345 at Saatva - buy here

Saatva's Mattress topper is a three-inch slab of memory foam infused with graphite, a form of carbon that, while solid, is soft and — crucially — very resistant to heat.

In fact, the graphite layer in this mattress topper actively draws heat away from you as you sleep, while the memory foam layer limits motion and offers pressure point relief. Meanwhile, a breathable organic cotton cover provides extra breathability.

At $345, it's in the midrange of the toppers in this list, and reviewers rave about it, with one saying that they discovered the topper by "tearing apart" the comfiest hotel bed they'd ever been in. Others have said that the topper has provided relief for hip pain.

2. Helix Mattress Topper

Helix Plush Mattress Topper, $135 from Helix - buy here

The Helix topper is one of the more budget-friendly on this list, though the company insists that it is "plush" and "soft".

That's thanks to a mixture of Revoloft Cluster fiberfill, which creates a longer-lasting impression, and bamboo fibres, which as well as being supremely soft, are very sustainable.

Bamboo is also very breathable and reduces hotspots, which should keep you nice and cool during the night.

3. Ghostbed Mattress Topper

Ghostbed Mattress Topper, $322 (saving $107) from Ghostbed - buy here

The Ghostbed Mattress Topper immediately grabs your attention thanks to its whacky design, which features patterns that look like they've been drawn on the walls of a cave.

However, it's not just for show: the peaks and troughs are designed to help cradle your body and provide it with support, and they also provide airflow to help keep you cool during the night.

Over the top of the grooved memory foam layer goes a waterproof fitted cover, which features patent-pending "Ghost Ice Fabric" technology that is cool to the touch.

4. ChiliSleep Cube Sleeping System

ChiliSleep Cube Sleep System, $769.30 from Amazon - buy here

You'd be well within your rights to baulk at the price of the ChiliSleep Cube Sleep System, but if you're serious about lowering your temperature while sleeping, then this might be your best bet.

It works by distributing cool water through micro-tubes in the pad, which then transmits a refreshing sensation through a cool mesh layer.

Handily, you can set each side of the bed to a different temperature, so if you run hotter than your partner, then it's still easy for you both to be comfortable.

And with an efficiency of 80 watts per cube, it's more economical than an A/C system.

5. Layla Memory Foam Topper

Layla Memory Foam Topper, $299 (saving $50) from Layla Sleep - buy here

Layla's two-inch-thick memory foam topper contains copper gel beads, which serve two functions: to draw heat away from your body, and shield you from any nasties (copper has antimicrobial properties).

Fans of this topper call it the "perfect intersection of soft and firm" and have even said it helps relieve pain during the night. We also love its chic honeycomb design — but don't let that stop you from putting sheets on it.

6. PlushBeds Cooling Gel Memory Foam Topper

PlushBeds Cooling Gel Memory Foam Topper, $369 (saving $92) from PlushBeds - buy here

Made in the USA and certified by CertiPUR-US® (meaning that it's made from environmentally friendly foam), PlushBeds' Gel Memory Foam topper claims to be supportive, responsive and refreshing thanks to a layer cooling gel-infused memory foam.

It's available in both two-inch and three-inch guises (you should opt for the three-inch if you're on the heavier side) and is described as medium firm.

And to top things off, it's hypo-allegenic, anti-microbial, and dust mite and mildew resistant.

7. Contura Gel Infused Cooling Foam Mattress Topper

Contura 3 Inch Gel Lux Gel Infused Cooling Foam Mattress Topper, $86 from Walmart - buy here

Thanks to going viral on TikTok (it featured in a video with more than 800k likes), this cooling mattress topper, available at Walmart for just $86, sells out quickly.

According to the social media app, it's a must-have for college students wanting to add a bit of comfort to their dorm room.

That's thanks to its innovative design, which is similar to the GhostBed mattress topper and increases airflow and support. To make it even more appealing, it's available in 2-inch, 3-inch, or 4-inch guises, meaning you can tailor your decision to your body weight.

8. Slumber Cloud Performance Mattress Pad

Slumber Cloud Performance Mattress Pad, $209 from Slumber Cloud - buy here

The Slumber Cloud Core Mattress pad is a bit of an attention-grabber thanks to the fact that it uses NASA-inspired technology to keep sleepers cool throughout the night.

As your skin temperature increases, fabric using 'Outlast technology' absorbs heat, then redistributes it once your skin temperature drops to maintain the ideal sleeping temperature.

Slumber recommends the performance mattress pad for women who are going through menopause as well as "thermally incompatible couples", i.e. partners who are comfortable at different temperatures.

9. Eight Sleep Smart Cooling Cover

Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover, $1,745 from Eight Sleep - buy here

If the price of the ChiliSleep Cube System made your eyes widen, then the price of the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover might just make you faint.

However, it comes with pretty much every bell or whistle you can think of: it can be set at any temperature between 55F and 110F; each side of the bed can be set to a separate temperature; you can set the heat to change throughout the night using personalised sleep profiles; there's sleep tracking, health metrics, an inbuilt smart alarm clock and app connectivity.

You can even get personalised sleep recommendations for improved z's and there's a library of sleepy sounds to gently coax you off. Basically, if you're looking for a smart sleeping experience, this is it.

10. Viscosoft Select Active Cooling Copper Topper

ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper, $349.95 from VIscoSoft - buy here

With a thickness of four inches, the Viscosoft Copper Topper (a name that is undeniably fun to say out loud) is one of the most substantial models we've featured in this list.

That — says Viscosoft— means that it offers "incredible comfort and relief", while copper-infused foam draws heat away from your body, keeping you cool. A breathable cover also promotes airflow, boosting the cooling effects.

The compan says that the topper is suitable for you whether you're a stomach, back or side sleeper.

11. Dreamfoam Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper

Dreamfoam 2" Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper, $79 from Dreamfoam - buy here

We love the marbled aesthetic of this Dreamfoam topper, which costs just $99 despite being CertiPUR-US certified.

The striking swirl of cooling gel is designed to provide a "temperature neutral sleeping environment", while the memory foam construction provides comfort and support.

Dreamfoam has also taken ease of transportation into account — it's delivered in a box to make it easier to get from your door to your bed.

What is the best cooling mattress topper?

This depends entirely on your needs. If you're looking for a topper purely designed to keep you cool, we'd recommend forking out for something like the ChiliSleep Cube, which has robust, sophisticated cooling abilities.

However, if you're looking for a middle ground between comfort and cooling, we'd go for something like the Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper, or if you're on a budget, the TikTok-famous Contura topper.

Can you wash a cooling gel mattress topper?

Whether or not you can wash your topper will largely depend on what it is made from. It is not recommended that you wash memory foam toppers in a washing machine as it could damage the memory foam. Instead, it's best to combat stains while they're still wet.

Other types of mattress topper can often be washed at a cool temperature, but it is best to check the care instructions of your specific model.