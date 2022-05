05.07.2022 | 2:00 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire near 8th Street and Roosevelt Street in the Garfield Historic District shortly after 2:00 AM Saturday morning. Upon arrival crews found a fully involved single story vacant residential structure. Crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working fire and deployed multiple handlines for fire attack. Crews battled the flames from a defensive posture surrounding the structures exterior. Emergency traffic was declared as crews made entry into the homes backyard due to downed live power lines. Crews achieved quick knock down on the main body of fire successfully stopping the blaze from extending to any nearby properties. No injuries have been reported and fire investigators are currently on scene working to determine what caused the fire. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

