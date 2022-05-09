Man Leads Douglas County Authorities On 48 Mile Pursuit

A Camden County man is arrested after leading deputies there on a pursuit during a weekend saturation event. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies carried out a six-hour saturation patrol operation in the Climax Springs area Saturday. During the operation, one deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a licensing violation when the driver took off. He led deputies on a pursuit along several county roads before crashing his pickup truck into a creek. The driver then took off on foot but was taken into custody after a short chase.

