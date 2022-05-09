Man Leads Douglas County Authorities On 48 Mile Pursuit

(KTTS News) — The Taney County sheriff says a driver led deputies on a high-speed pursuit last Friday right before a deadly crash near Reeds Spring. Deputies tried to stop Marty Wright, 32, from Kansas City for driving erratically. Wright took off and hit speeds over 100 miles an...
(Jefferson County) An 18-year-old male from Festus was killed in a car accident off of northbound US-61 in Jefferson County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says Egan Hammon was driving a 2003 Chevy Tracker when he crossed the center line and began sliding and rotating in a counter clockwise manner. Hammon traveled off the left side of the road, down a small embankment, and went airborne over a private driveway and struck a wooden fence post. After impacting the ground with its right front-end, the vehicle overturned, ejecting Hammon in the process. Hammon was pronounced dead by Joachim Plattin Ambulance personnel shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Republic, Mo. was killed Wednesday evening in a crash south of Joplin. Screenshot of of MSHP preliminary report. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report that Randy Dale, 64, of Republic, Mo. was driving north on MO-43 about four miles south of Joplin. The crash occurred as the 2013 Toyota Prius left the roadway...
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcycle rider who died Tuesday in a crash at West Bypass and Grand. Steven Janssen, 20, from Illinois died when a pickup turned in front of him. The driver of the truck was arrested for DWI.
Highway 17, MO. – A man from Fulton, AR has been injured in an afternoon crash yesterday, 15 miles south of West Plains. Jeffery Summerhill, 49, was traveling Southbound in a 2021 Jeep Rubicon, when at roughly 2:45 PM, he crashed. The crash reportedly occurred when Summerhill left the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned when it impacted the ground again.
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is reporting a shooting suspect is in custody. According to Sheriff Brad Anders, Dustin C. Arnold allegedly shot a person in the abdomen Monday at the Goodwill Chapel Trailer Park southeast of Sedalia. Anders says Arnold then left the area before police arrived on the scene. Anders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A driver is being charged with driving while intoxicated after being involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield on Tuesday, May 10. Steven N. Janssen, 20, was struck at 5:28 p.m. in the area of West Bypass and Grand. The driver of a Chevy Silverado had made a left turn into the […]
(Rolla) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting of an alleged suspect by a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Michael Kirn says the shooting happened shortly after noon Monday in Rolla. He says deputies began life-saving measures and the man was airlifted to a Columbia hospital. No...
NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
(KTTS News) — A suspect has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting involving a Phelps County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened Monday morning in the 600 block of South Bishop in Rolla. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, or why the deputy shot...
ROLLA, Mo. – A suspect was shot while being detained by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department on Monday afternoon. At about noon on May 9, 2022, a deputy with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting in the 600 Block of South Bishop Avenue in Rolla. According to Sheriff Mike Kirn, the […]
NEAR MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash killing a woman from Crane, Mo. Earnestine Smith, 77, died in the crash Tuesday afternoon on Route T near Marionville. Investigators say Smith’s Ford Focus struck a stopped vehicle, hit a utility pole, and overturned. She...
Houston, MO. – Today, Officers with the Houston Police Department and the Texas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots being fired around on Fourth Street. During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that a dispute had occurred between a pair of individuals who were former spouses.
Fulton County, AR. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force recently finished a multi-month operation that concluded with felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Special agents with the Drug Task Force and Fulton County Deputies, with the help of a...
A Camden County man is arrested after leading deputies there on a pursuit during a weekend saturation event. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies carried out a six-hour saturation patrol operation in the Climax Springs area Saturday. During the operation, one deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a licensing violation when the driver took off. He led deputies on a pursuit along several county roads before crashing his pickup truck into a creek. The driver then took off on foot but was taken into custody after a short chase.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield doctor is facing charges after attacking his Uber driver. Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver. Investigators say on Saturday, May 7, deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. on Farm Road 141 and Arlington in...
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway following an early Thursday morning shooting in North County. Before 1 a.m. gunfire rang out on Lalite Ave and Wilborn Drive where a man was struck by a bullet. Neighbors told News 4 they heard about 50 shots being fired from two different cars.
POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near Polo, one of which took a 96-year-old grandmother’s life. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the first fire happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house near SW State Route D and SW Colt Drive in rural Polo. A body was found inside the house; that person’s identity has not been released by the authorities yet.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Cpl Tyler Christensen of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the initial call was at 1:17 a.m. for 1st and Jackson. As the first arrival on scene stating, flames were visible. Three large buildings comprise the Cleveland Apartments. They are partially-connected and all three are on fire. Two ladder trucks blasting water at what seems full blast,...
