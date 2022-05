EAST ROCKHILL >> It’d be a tall task to find someone shorter than Emily Varilla who comes up so big for their team as often as the North Penn senior does for hers. The smallest player on the field for the Knights and most games between both teams, Varilla handles the job that often has the largest impact on the flow and momentum of a game as North Penn’s primary draw control taker. Varilla, off to La Salle next year, is a talented scorer and grinds out possessions defensively as a midfielder, but the senior knows the better she is winning draws, the bigger the impact she can have overall for her team.

EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO