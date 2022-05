WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School District has named Jason Foster as the new Athletic and Activities Director for the 2022-’23 school year. “I am humbled to be the next AD at Wausau West. As a former West student and current teacher and coach, I know first hand what an amazing place it is to learn and grow and just how compassionate and driven the teachers, administration, advisors, and coaches are to helping our students achieve their potential in all areas of their lives,” said Foster in a press release from the school.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO