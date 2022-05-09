ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Schools receive grants from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas for local ‘Be The Spark’ improvement projects

By Keith Horinek
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) –  Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS), awarded grants to Kansas Junior and Senior High schools that have helped create or improve places in their communities where teens can be more physically active.

The state program, “Be The Spark” is sponsored by the Kansas State High School Activity Association, BCBS of KS and Kansas Association For Youth (KAY).

Congratulations to BCBS, KAY (Kansas Association for Youth) and KAYAN (Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network) for another remarkable series of engaging in our schools and providing the support that we need to make a differance.” Bill Faflick, KSHSAA Executive Director.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you here today to recognize the 23 KAY clubs that accepted the challenge of creating a grant proposal to best meet the health needs of their schools and communities.” Annie Diederich, KSHSAA KAY State Director.

“I want to thank Blue Cross and all the other organizations that made this happen, because without each other we can’t make this happen alone. I would love to stop and see the projects and what you are working on.” Janet Stanek, Secretary of the Kansas Health and Environment.

The annual awards ceremony took place at the Kansas State High School Activity Association (KSHSAA), 601 SW Commerce Place in Topeka.

Kansas Schools receiving grants include,

  • Atchison Middle School
  • Cherryvale Middle & High School
  • Cunningham Middle School
  • Eldorado Middle School
  • Goddard Middle School
  • Halstead High School
  • Hodgeman County High School
  • Holton Middle School
  • Lexington Trails Middle School
  • Olathe South High School
  • Paola Middle School
  • Remington Middle School
  • Republic County Jr. & Sr. High Schools
  • Royal Valley High School
  • St. James Academy
  • Sante Fe Trail High School
  • Sublette High School
  • Summit Trail Middle School
  • Thunder Ridge High School
  • Wichita Gordon Parks Academy
  • Yates Center High School
