A state judge has sided with civil rights groups seeking a redrawing of North Florida’s congressional districts ahead of the midterm elections. “A ruling that we did not expect until days from today," said Jasmine Burney-Clark, who leads Equal Ground Action Fund, one of the organizations suing over the map. "The fact that the judge was able to rule from the bench a little after noon was pretty remarkable."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO