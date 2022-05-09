ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Cause Of Death Announced For Basketball Star Adreian Payne

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago
A cause of death has been announced for former Michigan State men's basketball star Adreian Payne. Payne, the former Spartans basketball star, has died at the age...

Dezet
3d ago

Rest in Peace with the angels of God Adrian 🌹⚘🌹. My deepest condolences to the family and friends. God bless everyone. 🌹⚘🌹❣

5-Star Recruit Julian Phillips Announces His Commitment

One of the best basketball players in the 2022 recruiting class has finally made his decision. Julian Phillips has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers as they continue to build one of the best-recruiting classes in the country. Phillips made his announcement on CBS Sports HQ and chose Tennessee over Auburn,...
Look: Texas Wide Receiver Has Message For Steve Sarkisian

Wide receiver Agiye Hall transferred to Texas this offseason after one less than stellar year at Alabama. Heading into his sophomore year, he's ready to prove himself to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff. In a recent interview with 247Sports, Hall made it clear just how much he appreciates...
Draymond Green Reacts To Adreian Payne's Tragic Death

As Michigan State alums and the sport of college basketball continue to mourn the passing of former Spartans star Adreian Payne, fellow MSU standout and Warriors forward Draymond Green took some time after Monday night's playoff win to speak on a life cut too short. Telling reporters:. So my emotions,...
Arch Manning Names His Favorite College Town: Fans React

The college football recruiting world is looking for any kind of indication where five-star quarterback Arch Manning is leaning. But he may have finally given fans a pretty significant breadcrumb. In a recent interview with On3 Recruiting, Manning called Athens, Georgia "the best college town" he's visited. Athens is the...
Sports
Miami Football Hosted Major Transfer On Visit

The Miami Hurricanes will have a ton of new faces in 2022 following the arrival of Mario Cristobal and his all-star staff. But could the 'Canes be adding one of the top receivers in the transfer portal too?. According to Canes Warning, UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson visited the Miami...
Report: Zach LaVine Will Undergo Procedure In Coming Weeks

Bulls star Zach LaVine fought through a knee injury from the end of the regular season into the playoffs. And now, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, Chicago's second-leading scorer will undergo a scope on his left knee in the coming weeks. Per Charania:. The surgery will address a knee...
Arch Manning Names The Best College Town He's Visited

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have to be feeling good about what Arch Manning recently said. Manning, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle, has Georgia on his list of potential landing spots. But it was previously believed the Bulldogs were running third behind Alabama and Texas. However, Georgia...
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
Nebraska Senior Baseball Player Dismissed From Team

Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. No further detail was given on said violations. Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24...
Look: Mitch Trubisky, Wife Announce Major Personal News

It's been quite the offseason for former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky and his family. After spending the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills, he and his wife, Hillary, will be moving to Pittsburgh. He inked a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'll have a chance to compete for the starting job.
ABC Action News

Former Orlando Magic player shot to death in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Orlando Magic and Michigan State Spartans forward Adreian Payne was shot to death at a home in Orange County, Florida early Monday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to a home on Egret Shores Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Deputies were told one man shot another man and neighbors told Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV they heard, "one gunshot and crying afterward."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
Look: Wisconsin Reveals Camp Randall Stadium Renovations

Renovations are underway at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium. On Thursday, the Badgers' official Twitter account shared photos of the construction going on in Madison. The program is adding premium seating and hospitality clubs to the south end zone of Camp Randall. The renovations are being referred to as the CR Future project.
NBC Sports

Draymond honors late friend, former teammate Payne in Game 4

Draymond Green honored his friend and former teammate on one of the biggest stages in the NBA. Ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Warriors star forward was seen warming up sporting kicks with the words “Long live 5” and "RIP AP" to pay tribute to the late Adreian Payne, his teammate at Michigan State who was shot and killed in Florida early Monday morning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Look: Maria Taylor Has 3-Word Reaction To New Job

Less than a year after joining NBC Sports, Maria Taylor was named host of Football Night in America. Taylor, who worked at ESPN for eight years before making the move to the NBC in July 2021, is now the host of the the most-watched studio show in sports. She previously served as a co-host on the program last year.
