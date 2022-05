So far, Rivian’s stock price has been on a steady downtrend since its IPO in November 2021. From the peak of $172 it reached in November, the stock has dropped by nearly 85 percent. Nothing seems to be going Rivian's way and the stock is suffering. Now, the company is scheduled to release its results for the first quarter of 2021 on May 11, 2022, after the market close. What is Rivian’s earnings prediction?

