On the lawn: The impact of Russia’s invasion on food supplies

President Biden’s week includes pursuing his domestic agenda while also focusing on diplomacy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He’s visiting a family farm in Illinois to discuss the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the food supply. There, he will discuss what he calls “Putin’s price hike” and his efforts to support farmers and food processors to ultimately lower prices for U.S. families.

Also in Illinois, he will attend a big union event with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and participate in a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee.

The president will discuss lowering costs throughout the week, including in an announcement on Monday about providing free high-speed internet for some American families and remarks on Tuesday criticizing Republicans’ approach to inflation.

He has a few international engagements coming up, such as welcoming Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy to the White House and hosting a summit with leaders of Southeast Asian nations.

