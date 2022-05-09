ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Profit at Italy's BPER falls less than expected as loan writedowns shrink

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s fifth-largest lender BPER Banca on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first quarter profit helped by higher revenues and lower loan writedowns.

Net profit for the three months through March was 113 million euros ($119 million), down 72% from 400 million euros a year ago, when it included an around 1 billion euro positive accounting effect stemming from the acquisition of branches.

The figure came significantly above an average forecast of 72 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

Revenues rose 9.6% year-on-year driven by higher net interest income and fees.

BPER, which has marginal exposure to Russian counterparties, booked 113 million euros in loan loss provisions in the period, sharply down from 419 million euros a year before.($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)

