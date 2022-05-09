ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Valley, AZ

Chino Valley Sports Recap – May 9th

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 3 days ago

Chino Valley High School Softball played and lost their game in State last week to end...

www.signalsaz.com

SignalsAZ

Roughrider Basketball Adds Six to 2022-23 Roster

Since signing Hollie Dalton on March 31, the women’s Roughrider basketball team has continued to build its roster and is excited to announce that six more student-athletes have signed their NJCAA Letter of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at Yavapai College. Wynter Huskie. High School: Huskie...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Desert Financial to Open Flagstaff Branch

Arizona’s largest credit union, Desert Financial, will open its first Coconino County branch on Monday, May 23, at 4620 US-89 Suite 2 in Flagstaff. The Flagstaff Desert Financial Credit Union branch will employ seven full-time employees and is currently seeking candidates for four remaining positions, including a senior experience specialist and relationship specialists.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Steel Jupiter Announces Facility in Sahuarita

Steel Jupiter, a Minority-Owned, specialty coating manufacturer, announced it has leased a 13,000-square-foot facility in Sahuarita for manufacturing, research and development. The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2022, initially creating 15 jobs in the community. “Steel Jupiter’s mission is to help make indoor air as...
SAHUARITA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tomatoes and Tea Roses: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about growing tomatoes and tea roses in containers. What do you need to know to successfully container grow these plants? In addition, how do you spot thrip?. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mondays with the Mayor – May 9th

Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

April PAAR Home Sales Market Statistics

Prescott Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) publishes monthly updates showing the status of the April home sales through the main areas served in Yavapai County including Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Here is a summary of the home sales market statistics in the quad cities of central Arizona:
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Chino Valley Sports Recap#State#Sports On Signals
SignalsAZ

The Most Beautiful Mountain Flowers

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares information on the most beautiful mountain flowers for your garden. Some flowers capture the imagination like no other. Their sheer beauty makes them iconic, transporting gardeners in the remembrance of garden weddings, tropical destinations, and secret forests. These flowers may seem exotic, but many can be grown right here in the mountains of Arizona. Here are the most beautiful flowers you can grow in local gardens starting in April.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fuelwood Opportunity Open in Camp Wood Area

The Prescott National Forest is announcing that a recently thinned area in Camp Wood on the Chino Valley Ranger District is available for dead and down fuelwood collection. The Connell and Stinson Stewardship Projects recently completed thinning of 366 acres of ponderosa pine in the vicinity of Yolo Ranch, Forest Service Road 9, and the Rock House Spring.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Arizona Ranks In Top 4 Of “Best States For Business”

Arizona climbed the rankings of yet another economic survey this week, placing in the top 4 in Chief Executive Magazine’s list of “Best States For Business.” Arizona rose six spots from 2021 based on a survey of nearly 700 CEOs and business owners in all 50 states.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Water Agencies Announce Historic Partnership

On May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, water agencies across Arizona, California, and Nevada, along with the Department of the Interior announced a historic effort to invest $200 million in conservation efforts to bolster the Colorado River’s Lake Mead, under the 500+ plan. Mesa is participating in this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SignalsAZ

May 9th Prescott Update with Mayor Phil Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Although we do not have a Prescott City Council Study Session this week, we do have an Executive Session and a Voting Meeting tomorrow. During the Executive Session, we...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Campaign Signs Begin Appearing May 23

With local, statewide and national elections coming in August and November this year, Yumans can expect to see campaign signs appearing as soon as May 23. Candidates and residents should understand the rules pertaining to election signage. As regulated by Arizona Revised Statutes section 16-1019, properly labeled campaign signage can...
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

ACF to Host Estate Planning Day Event

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County is set to host the annual Northern Arizona Estate Planning Day, featuring Lynda L. Sands, J.D., M.B.A. as its keynote speaker. Nonprofit leaders and professional advisors are invited to join on Friday, June 10 at The Event Spot in Prescott Valley. Planned giving...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

ADOT Assisting Tempe’s US 60 Repair

With the flow of water under the surface of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) now stopped, the Arizona Department of Transportation is supporting the city of Tempe’s freeway repair work near McClintock Drive following this past weekend’s break in a municipal water line. Tempe utility crews have worked around...
TEMPE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for May 12 thru May 16

For your weekend forecast expect sunny warm weather with a chance of hitting the first 90-degree temps!. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to...
ENVIRONMENT
SignalsAZ

Partnership with SRP Brings Solar Energy to Gilbert

Gilbert has partnered with SRP to increase the community’s access to solar energy. The town signed a 15-year agreement to purchase 2.5 megawatts of solar energy from the Central Line Solar Plant, a brand-new solar energy facility that opened in Eloy, Arizona last month. To put it in perspective,...
GILBERT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Needs Volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Have your voice be heard and have an influence on the Town by volunteering for this board. Prescott...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

