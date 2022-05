Y’all Have Been Asking And Waiting, So Guess What… Your Request Has Been Made. The Brotherhood Of Mitchell Chapel Will Be Selling The Brown Bag Sack Lunch On May 20th at 10:30am. The Sack Lunch Includes Chopped Beef Sandwich, Chips, Drink And Dessert For Only $10. But Wait, They Will Also Be Selling (12) Turkey Legs For $12. So First Come First Serve On The Turkey Legs. So Please Stop By 402 JD Franklin Drive And Support The Brotherhood By Buying A Sack Lunch Or 2 As Well As A Turkey Leg. Yes, They Will Deliver For Orders Of 2 Or More Within City Limits. Again Thank You For Always Supporting.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO