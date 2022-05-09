ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho man walks with running chainsaw on his chin for world record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcn8n_0fXu1Bji00

May 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with a hobby of breaking Guinness World Records achieved one of his most dangerous titles by walking 206 feet and 8 inches with a powered chainsaw balanced on his chin.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, took on the record for farthest distance walked balancing a chainsaw on the chin (powered).

"I tried this record a couple of times before I officially broke it but I was still terrified each time," Rush said. "I wore a helmet, gloves, a thick jacket, a neck gator and long pants but I still felt vulnerable."

Guinness World Records set the minimum distance to originate the record at 32.8 feet, and Rush surpassed the goal by walking 206 feet and 8 inches.

