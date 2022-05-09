ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee average gas price jumps 18 cents

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rollercoaster ride at the pump continues as Tennessee’s average gas price rose above $4.00 per gallon Friday. Gas prices jumped, on average, 18 cents over the course of last week to $4.08 which is nearly...

www.thunderboltradio.com

WSMV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It’s hard not to notice the high gas prices, and it seems like they’re not getting any lower. This week, the national average price for regular gasoline jumped more than 4 cents. We’re always working for you and watching out for your wallet. Investigative...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee residents avoid pump due to high prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pain at the pump continues and it’s leaving some people wondering, “When will gas prices become affordable?”. The nationwide average gas price is $4.32 a gallon. It’s up 14 cents from last week and about $1.40 more than gas prices in May 2021. “33...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Tennessee Cheapest State to Buy a Home

A new study from Rocket Mortgage projects the 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022. The study projects Tennessee to be the cheapest state to buy a home in this year, citing a low cost of living, lack of income tax and low property taxes. The most expensive...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTHR

Tennessee man farms fish to combat high food prices

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Harvey Tallman has noticed the rising cost of food. The Consumer Price Index from the Federal Government said cooking food at home has gotten 10% more expensive in 2022 over 2021. "The price of food has gone to the point where you can't afford to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Did you see it? Photographer catches balloon above East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee photographer was caught by surprise this evening when he turned his camera to the sky. Nate Nelson, who owns Smoky Mountain Photography Excursions, took a photo of something that looked like a ring of lights. On Facebook, he called the object a UFO. Meteorologist Ken Weather said the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Illegal Glock switches found across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Glock switch can turn a normal handgun into a weapon that can “fire 1200 rounds in a minute,” according to special agent Ashley Lightner with the ATF. Officials are finding them all over Tennessee. At the Memphis Port of U.S. Customs, officials told WSMV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New program unlocks first home for single mom,grandparent in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded the Tennessee Community’s Assistance Corporation $1 million to build customized homes in Union, Jefferson and Sevier County. The homes are targeted for families searching for affordable homes. Executive Director Kelsey Parks said TCAC is stepping in to build, at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Big South Fork offering help reaching remote cemeteries

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - People who want to visit remote cemeteries at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will be assisted by the park May 27 and 28. The park says family members who want to visit or perform minor cleanup will receive assistance to cemeteries that are inside the park boundary and are difficult to access.
ONEIDA, TN
1450wlaf.com

Property tax auction Fri., May 20, 9am, courthouse; updated list here

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF – UPDATED LIST AS OF FRIDAY, MAY 6, 4:30PM) – This is a notice of sale of property for delinquent taxes by auction on Friday, May 20 at 9am, at Chancery Courtroom. This is for the year 2019 and any previous outstanding years. See the full list of of property HERE. (05/06/2022-4:30PM).
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport hired goats to gnaw away at Cement Hill kudzu

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The goats are back in town to finish a kudzu-clearing job they began in 2021. A release from city officials announced that nearly 100 goats continue to munch away at the vegetation at Cement Hill to strip the property for future development. The project aims to serve as an environmentally friendly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stories abound regarding Tennessee’s western boundary

There’s a story behind every boundary — why it’s here and not over there, why it shifts this way and then that way. Take Tennessee’s western border, for instance. Many people assume that Tennessee’s western boundary is the Mississippi River, but they are wrong. Over the years, the river has moved, causing confusion about where the border is. According to the U.S. Supreme Court, the western border of Tennessee cannot be moved because of the movement of the river. Therefore, Tennessee’s boundary with Arkansas lies where the channel of the Mississippi River was in 1836, when Arkansas became a state. Tennessee’s boundary with Missouri is where the river was when Missouri became a state in 1821.
TENNESSEE STATE

