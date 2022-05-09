Bradshaw Mountain Sports Recap – May 9th

As the 2022 Rodeo Theme June 28 through July 4 in Prescott, AZ. The World’s Oldest Rodeo honors the 50th celebration of Junior Bonner, Prescott’s 1972 Film Classic, and 135 years of rodeo. Rodeo takes place from June 28 through July 4 in Prescott, AZ. Prescott Frontier Days,® Inc. is pleased to present the 135th annual World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona. Independence Day and the Fourth of July week in Prescott is traditionally the busiest time of year that generates economic benefits for the entire region. With world-class rodeo and family-friendly events occurring for almost seven straight days, the World’s Oldest Rodeo is truly Prescott’s most anticipated event of the year. Rodeo fans travel from all over the world to visit Prescott during Prescott Frontier Days and to be a part of rich-western culture and history that stems back to July 4, 1888.

