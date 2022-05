CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – For the first time in 3 years, the U.S. Postal Service in Charlottesville will be participating in Saturday’s “Stamp Out Hunger”… which is the day your letter carrier will be picking up food you leave by the mailbox for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The food bank’s Millie Winstead says for this to work well this year, they need volunteers… and if the past is predictive of what happened in 2019, they need plenty.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO