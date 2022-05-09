ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland inventor works to make sports inclusive for disabled people

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35g9Iz_0fXu0G7800

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A tech group is working towards inventing technology to help disabled people participate in physical activities they might not be able to on their own.

Siouxland’s Ability Tech is helping throw strikes with their latest invention. The WHAC, or Wanna Have a Catch, is a wheelchair-mounted throwing arm that debuted at Miracle Field over the weekend.

The throwing arm is the second invention from Dustin Roades with Ability Tech. The arm is meant to help his son, Kaden, to play in the Miracle League.

Penguin Project shines light on disabled performers in Siouxland

Roades’ first invention was the Switch Hitter, which is a device that helps differently-abled kids hit a baseball.

“It’s all about independence for them. That’s the biggest push is to let them do it on their own, on their own terms,” said Rhoades.

The WHAC was created after Rhoades was prompted by the Miracle League director after he wanted to play catch with Kaden.

It’s a part of Director Kevin Negaard’s “ Wanna Have a Catch ” campaign, where he plays catch every day for a year to raise money for the league.

“What Dustin has done is incredible. So many kids with unique opportunity, whose parents said, ‘my child can’t play,’ or whatever the case may be, and he’s saying, ‘No, that’s not the case. Every child can play,'” said Kevin Negaard.

Negaard said he hopes to raise $100,000 during the campaign to hire more staff and do more programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Changes coming to Siouxland school lunch programs

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — Federal school lunch programs are reverting to pre-pandemic standards this summer. These changes will impact many Siouxland families who use the free and reduced lunch program. Michelle Potts has three children enrolled in the South Sioux City Community School Sistrict. She says the free and reduced lunch program has […]
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siouxland#Inventor#Ability Tech#Whac#The Miracle League#Penguin Project#The Switch Hitter
kmaland.com

Iowa basketball assistant Speraw announces retirement

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball assistant coach Kirk Speraw has announced his retirement. Speraw began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa under Hall of Fame head coach Lute Olson in 1980 and and concludes it at Iowa after 12 years under Fran McCaffery. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Musketeers sweep Tri-City for spot in Clark Cup Finals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers are Western Conference champions. In a grinder of a game three, the Muskies completed a sweep of top seed Tri-City 2-0 on Tuesday night. Sioux City will await the winner of Madison-Muskegon, who will play Thursday, to find out their opponent.
SIOUX CITY, IA
B102.7

These 20 License Plates Are Banned in the State of Iowa

Drive anywhere around Iowa, and you'll likely see some ridiculous personalized license plates. That being said, you can't just put anything you want on your plates. In fact, there are some stringent guidelines in place. Don't even think about trying to put these on your personalized plates in the Hawkeye...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Destructive jumping worms found in Iowa

AMES, Iowa — Jumping worms are taking over. They have now been found in 12 Iowa counties, including Polk County. Jumping worms are a type of earthworm. They are called "jumping worms" because of the violent wiggling and snake-like movements they make when uncovered. "The nightcrawlers and garden worms...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowans help South African mother make son’s graduation

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Strangers two weeks ago have been united through adversity. “To receive kindness you give kindness and it definitely does come back. It is supernatural,” said Kirsten Venditti. Graduating from Grand View University on May 1st was a dream come true moment for Venditti’s son and South African native Alessandro Venditti. […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa students walk out of class over bullying concerns

AUDUBON, Iowa — Some students in Audubon say they're facing racism and homophobia in school and the district isn't doing enough to stop it. A KCCI viewer sent photos of middle and high school students walking out of class in protest. They say bullying happens far too often without...
AUDUBON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Woman Snags Huge Lotto Prize

One woman in La Porte City has a few extra thousand dollars in her bank account now after playing the Iowa lottery. I never have had the best luck with playing the lottery or using scratch tickets. Everyone else seems to have all of the luck! The past year and a half have been a good one for Cedar Valley residents who play the lottery.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy