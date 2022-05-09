Police: Trio suspected of shattering $800 window at children’s museum

This image from surveillance video shows three males identified by police as persons of interest in a vandalism case at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville. (Courtesy photo)

A broken window at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville could lead to a hefty fine and jail for three people, Brownsville police told The Brownsville Herald on Monday.

Detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of three “persons of interest”, all male, believed involved in a property damage case that occurred at 501 E. Ringgold on April 10 or 11 “sometime during the late evening, nighttime hours,” said Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer of the Brownsville Police Department.

“They damaged one of the big glass windows at the children’s museum,” Sandoval said. “They shattered it.”

The cost of the window is approximately $800, a property damage class B misdemeanor, the spokesman said, adding that could lead to 180 days in jail, fines up to $2,000, and probation of 2 years community supervision.

The trio might be teenagers, but their ages are not known, Sandoval said.

“That’s what they look like, they look like juveniles,” Sandoval said. “But a lot of times, a lot of these (people) look young and they are not. So that’s why we are trying to see if anyone can identify them.”

The three were captured on surveillance video in the immediate area. The video is available here: https://youtu.be/gfX2ffZ1-X4.

The park closes overnight.

“The park usually closes around 8 or 9, but that doesn’t stop people from crossing over and going into the park,” Sandoval said. “It looks like it happened in the early evening hours, if we go by the video, when the park was still open. Maybe someone saw something, and that’s what we are hoping.”

In the video, the three people walk by someone sitting on a bench in the park.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these people is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com. Residents can download the P3 app to any smartphone. Tips can also be made by phone at (956)546-TIPS (8477).

“The information you provide could earn you a cash reward,” police said. Calls remain anonymous.