Clinton County, IN

Part of Intersection Closed 2-3 Days

By Ken Hartman
 3 days ago

Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced that the north side of...

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

LaFayette City Lake closes due to flow issues

LaFayette City Council met Monday afternoon at the Alfa building. In attendance were Mayor Vines, Michael Ellis, Shannon Hunter, Terry Mangrum and City Attorney Mac Tucker. Ann Gleaton spoke to the council and updated them on the situation happening at the city lake. Friday, Mrs. Gleaton informed the city council...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Temporary Ramp Closures on I-65

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the on-ramp of I-65 southbound at State Road 43 will temporarily close for work on Thursday, May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, May 20. This is for work on the I-65 added travel lanes project, weather permitting. The on-ramp of I-65 northbound will then close on Friday, May 20 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. State Road 43 will remain open to traffic.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

City of Noblesville responds to complaints it destroyed community garden

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Noblesville is responding to neighbors who accused them of destroying a community garden located on city property. Chad Knecht, the city’s public safety director, said in a statement Thursday that the street department received a complaint about the “nuisance property,” which includes six parcels of land on Pleasant Street and one parcel at Walnut and Third Streets.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Clinton County, IN
Government
City
Clinton, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
County
Clinton County, IN
readthereporter.com

Key land acquisition by Hamilton County Parks means restoration, preservation, recreation

In an effort to address the statistically alarming lack of dedicated public park space in Hamilton County, steps were successfully taken recently by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department (HCPR) to acquire an ecologically significant parcel of property. With unanimous approval provided by the department’s park board, and supported...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Pavers Installed Downtown

All the new pavers bricks have been installed in the Veterans Memorial. Clinton County Veterans Service officer Joe Root says Scott Villars completed the work Tuesday afternoon. Normally, people purchase the paver bricks to fund the War Memorial on the Court House Square. It is totally funded by donations.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Local lab expands into vacant I-65 strip mall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local lab plans to expand into an I-65 strip mall that's been vacant for years. Triclinic Labs offers chemical analysis and testing next door at its building on Schuyler Avenue. As part of the project, Triclinic will add research and development equipment worth $1.5...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side
fishers.in.us

Fishers Police Remind Residents of Golf Cart Ordinance

The Fishers Police Department would like to remind residents of the city’s local ordinance concerning the use and operation of golf carts. Fishers’ City Ordinance No. 090214D (codified at §94.02 of the Code of Ordinances) authorizes the use of golf carts on some neighborhood streets if the following conditions have been met:
FISHERS, IN
WRBI Radio

Storie’s Restaurant reopens under new ownership

GREENSBURG, IN — An iconic part of the Courthouse Square in Greensburg is back. Storie’s Restaurant, which closed in July 2021 after the Storie family retired, reopened Tuesday on the south side of the square under new ownership. Lewis and Katherine Storie took ownership of Keillor’s Restaurant at...
GREENSBURG, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Temporary Restrictions Coming to US 421

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces U.S. 421 in Frankfort will be restricted starting Thursday, May 12 for utility work. This impacts U.S. 421 between S. Crescent Dr. and Kentwood Dr. Westbound lanes will be down to one lane with a lane switch. Eastbound lanes will also be down to one lane. This will allow crews to tap into an existing water main. These restrictions are expected to last until Saturday, May 14.
FRANKFORT, IN
inkfreenews.com

Menards Residential Development Moves Forward

WARSAW – The city Plan Commission on Monday, May 9, approved the final plat for a residential subdivision to the north and east of Menards that’s being developed as a planned unit development. The plan commission already gave initial approval for the use of a PUD for the...
WARSAW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV

Road construction projects set to snarl Indianapolis traffic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is here, and so is road construction. In addition to road work already happening across Indianapolis, several additional construction projects will begin Monday morning. Broad Ripple road closure. Guilford Avenue will close just north of Broad Ripple Avenue so Citizens Energy Group can start relocating...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Reagan Parkway Closed in Plainfield After Fatal Crash

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Reagan Parkway is closed in Plainfield after a fatal crash was reported by the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to Plainfield police, traffic for southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway from U.S. 40 is closed to Airtech Parkway for officers working the crash. Drivers are being asked to...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Breathe Easy Hamilton County has new team

Breathe Easy Hamilton County is undergoing changes to its leadership team. Katie Jensen has been named executive director, and Erica Strahm has been named youth coordinator. Breathe Easy is a nonprofit working with organizations and individuals within the Hamilton County community to promote tobacco-free living to reduce mortality and morbidity rates.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police: Speeding ‘constant’ in I-69 construction

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind – Police are growing more concerned about drivers speeding through I-69 construction zones south of Indianapolis. According to Major Andy Fisher, with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, speeding is constant through the construction area on a daily basis. “Nobody’s abiding by the 45 mile-per-hour speed limit, for the most part,” Major Fisher […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Betty L. Woodruff

Betty L. Woodruff, 92, of Punta Gorda, FL and a former Frankfort resident, died May 6, 2022 at her home. She was born October 28, 1929 in Tuscola, IL to Lynn & Leone (Easton) Hill. She married Cleo G. Woodruff and he survives. Betty was a Pilgrim Holiness graduate. She...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Rayburn Batts

Rayburn Batts, 97, of rural Frankfort, died May 8, 2022 at his home. He was born April 3, 1925 in Boone County, Indiana to Otis & Lula (Kelley) Batts. He married Helen Lee on May 1, 1949 at the First Methodist Church in Frankfort and she preceded him in death on February 21, 2018.
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

Sheriff: Distracted semi driver hit 5 vehicles on State Road 37/I-69

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A six-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a semitractor-trailer closed northbound State Road 37/I-69 just south of Smith Valley Road for about six hours, the Johnson County sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Four people were taken to Indianapolis hospitals....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

