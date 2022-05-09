Part of Intersection Closed 2-3 Days

LaFayette City Council met Monday afternoon at the Alfa building. In attendance were Mayor Vines, Michael Ellis, Shannon Hunter, Terry Mangrum and City Attorney Mac Tucker. Ann Gleaton spoke to the council and updated them on the situation happening at the city lake. Friday, Mrs. Gleaton informed the city council...
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the on-ramp of I-65 southbound at State Road 43 will temporarily close for work on Thursday, May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, May 20. This is for work on the I-65 added travel lanes project, weather permitting. The on-ramp of I-65 northbound will then close on Friday, May 20 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. State Road 43 will remain open to traffic.
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Noblesville is responding to neighbors who accused them of destroying a community garden located on city property. Chad Knecht, the city’s public safety director, said in a statement Thursday that the street department received a complaint about the “nuisance property,” which includes six parcels of land on Pleasant Street and one parcel at Walnut and Third Streets.
The Noblesville Common Council met May 10 for a regular meeting. Agenda items included a presentation from the urban forestry board, a request to allow for the use of veterinary hospital in Pebble Brook Village and an introduction to a rezone request for a multifamily development. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org.
In an effort to address the statistically alarming lack of dedicated public park space in Hamilton County, steps were successfully taken recently by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department (HCPR) to acquire an ecologically significant parcel of property. With unanimous approval provided by the department’s park board, and supported...
All the new pavers bricks have been installed in the Veterans Memorial. Clinton County Veterans Service officer Joe Root says Scott Villars completed the work Tuesday afternoon. Normally, people purchase the paver bricks to fund the War Memorial on the Court House Square. It is totally funded by donations.
ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that lane closures are set to begin on I-69 as part of the ongoing I-69 and Coldwater Road interchange modification project. Starting on or after May 16, the left lanes of I-69 in both directions will be closed...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local lab plans to expand into an I-65 strip mall that's been vacant for years. Triclinic Labs offers chemical analysis and testing next door at its building on Schuyler Avenue. As part of the project, Triclinic will add research and development equipment worth $1.5...
The Fishers Police Department would like to remind residents of the city’s local ordinance concerning the use and operation of golf carts. Fishers’ City Ordinance No. 090214D (codified at §94.02 of the Code of Ordinances) authorizes the use of golf carts on some neighborhood streets if the following conditions have been met:
GREENSBURG, IN — An iconic part of the Courthouse Square in Greensburg is back. Storie’s Restaurant, which closed in July 2021 after the Storie family retired, reopened Tuesday on the south side of the square under new ownership. Lewis and Katherine Storie took ownership of Keillor’s Restaurant at...
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces U.S. 421 in Frankfort will be restricted starting Thursday, May 12 for utility work. This impacts U.S. 421 between S. Crescent Dr. and Kentwood Dr. Westbound lanes will be down to one lane with a lane switch. Eastbound lanes will also be down to one lane. This will allow crews to tap into an existing water main. These restrictions are expected to last until Saturday, May 14.
WARSAW – The city Plan Commission on Monday, May 9, approved the final plat for a residential subdivision to the north and east of Menards that’s being developed as a planned unit development. The plan commission already gave initial approval for the use of a PUD for the...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is here, and so is road construction. In addition to road work already happening across Indianapolis, several additional construction projects will begin Monday morning. Broad Ripple road closure. Guilford Avenue will close just north of Broad Ripple Avenue so Citizens Energy Group can start relocating...
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Reagan Parkway is closed in Plainfield after a fatal crash was reported by the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to Plainfield police, traffic for southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway from U.S. 40 is closed to Airtech Parkway for officers working the crash. Drivers are being asked to...
Breathe Easy Hamilton County is undergoing changes to its leadership team. Katie Jensen has been named executive director, and Erica Strahm has been named youth coordinator. Breathe Easy is a nonprofit working with organizations and individuals within the Hamilton County community to promote tobacco-free living to reduce mortality and morbidity rates.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind – Police are growing more concerned about drivers speeding through I-69 construction zones south of Indianapolis. According to Major Andy Fisher, with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, speeding is constant through the construction area on a daily basis. “Nobody’s abiding by the 45 mile-per-hour speed limit, for the most part,” Major Fisher […]
Betty L. Woodruff, 92, of Punta Gorda, FL and a former Frankfort resident, died May 6, 2022 at her home. She was born October 28, 1929 in Tuscola, IL to Lynn & Leone (Easton) Hill. She married Cleo G. Woodruff and he survives. Betty was a Pilgrim Holiness graduate. She...
Rayburn Batts, 97, of rural Frankfort, died May 8, 2022 at his home. He was born April 3, 1925 in Boone County, Indiana to Otis & Lula (Kelley) Batts. He married Helen Lee on May 1, 1949 at the First Methodist Church in Frankfort and she preceded him in death on February 21, 2018.
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A six-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a semitractor-trailer closed northbound State Road 37/I-69 just south of Smith Valley Road for about six hours, the Johnson County sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Four people were taken to Indianapolis hospitals....
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With gas prices quickly rising, Wabash Valley residents are becoming concerned. Some leaders in Indiana are looking to address those worries. Many have experienced similar situations and some of you shared your concerns. State officials responded to those concerns. With gas prices reaching record highs...
