Part of Intersection Closed 2-3 Days

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces U.S. 421 in Frankfort will be restricted starting Thursday, May 12 for utility work. This impacts U.S. 421 between S. Crescent Dr. and Kentwood Dr. Westbound lanes will be down to one lane with a lane switch. Eastbound lanes will also be down to one lane. This will allow crews to tap into an existing water main. These restrictions are expected to last until Saturday, May 14.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO