ALTON - On Thursday, people in Alton flocked to the much anticipated food truck park called Flock. Located at 210 Ridge St. in Alton, the culinary destination will offer a variety of cuisine choices. Laura Windisch will operate Flock with her husband, Matt, and also run The Bar at Flock, which will feature house-crafted cocktails, mocktails, beers and wine. "It's nice to finally see this project done and have people come in," she said. According to Windisch, the park had a private soft opening on Saturday for AltonWorks members and others involved in making Flock become a reality.

ALTON, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO