BEULAH –The Benzie Conservation District hashired a new communications and outreach specialist. Aaron Dexter has been chosen for the position. "Aaron Dexter, along with wife and pet beagle, has lived in the Honor area for the past two years," read a press release from the conservation district. "However, he’s been a familiar face over at Saint Ambrose Cellars since 2015. With much activity planned at the conservation district in the months ahead, Dexter’s keen interest to learn more about the region and inclination to problem solve will certainly propel him forward."

BEULAH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO