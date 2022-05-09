ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

West Philadelphia school on lockdown after shooting threat, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Police say a school is on lockdown after receiving a shooting...

www.fox29.com

fox29.com

2 badly hurt in Port Richmond triple shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a masked gunman who police say shot three people Wednesday night in Philadelphia. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police Captain John Walker told reporters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Man Shot 7 Times, Killed In Brewerytown As 30-Year-Old Kyle Singleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot seven times and killed on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 28th Street.  Police identified the victim as Kyle Singleton of Philadelphia. Police say Singleton was shot three times in his front torso, and four times in his back torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 teen girls, 2 men were shot in North Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two girls and two men were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday. Four schools in the area were on lockdown due to the incident. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Allegheny Street just before noon. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot four times outside smoke shop in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he suffered four gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Police found a 29-year-old man lying on the 2900 block of North Front Street with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and chest. Surveillance video reportedly showed the man collapse moments after walking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 30, shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia. Authorities say at around 10:25 a.m., on the 1800 block of North 28th Street, on the highway, a man, 30, was fatally shot. The victim was shot three times in the front torso and four...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 40-year-old Willingboro man found shot and killed in the City of Burlington

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Officials in Burlington County are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old Willingboro man that occurred in the City of Burlington. Officers on patrol heard gunshots early Thursday, around 3 a.m. and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Dominick Santiago inside an SUV. He was shot multiple times, according to authorities.
BURLINGTON, NJ
fox29.com

Teens among 4 hurt in Kensington shooting Tuesday morning, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Four people, including two teenagers, are in the hospital after a shooting in Kensington late Tuesday morning. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before noon. Officers responded to the scene and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were taken...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Tuesday. Police say 15-year-old Jada Sanders was last seen on the 1600 block of N. 15th Street at 3:30 pm. Sanders was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey pants, police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

