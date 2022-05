South Carolina, Arkansas and maybe Wyoming, depending on who you ask, are the last holdouts for having a hate crimes law on the books. With bipartisan support, House Bill 3620, also known as the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act, passed in the South Carolina statehouse, but is stalled in the Senate. The act says that if the law can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a violent act was committed because of a person’s skin color, gender or sexuality, the bill would provide additional penalties for the offender and allow victims to bring civil action for damages.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO