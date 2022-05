Here is the church. Here is the steeple. Don’t open the doors. There are no people. This week’s featured property is the former Wesley Church of Christ, a neighborhood house of prayer built in 1948 that has been rotting away near the entrance of Regent Park for more than two decades. The current owner, Leon Scott — who lives just a few blocks away — bought the land from the former church for $35,000 in 2001, according to Ingham County property records.

