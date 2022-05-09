Smalls Sliders to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Baton Rouge based restaurant Smalls Sliders is set to open a location in Hattiesburg.
The restaurant serves cheeseburger sliders via drive-thru. The first location opened in 2019.Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for upcoming after hour events
Owner BGK Burgers is looking to open a location in the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and Alabama. Hattiesburg was the first location targeted.
