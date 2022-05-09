Flood Advisory issued for New Madrid, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MADISON...WESTERN WAYNE...PIERCE...SOUTHEASTERN KNOX AND SOUTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Creighton to near Norfolk, moving east at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. These severe storms will be near Hadar and Hoskins around 400 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Osmond, Wausa, Randolph and Belden. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH

