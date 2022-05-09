Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Oktibbeha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oktibbeha and south central Clay Counties through 500 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Griffith, or 8 miles west of West Point, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Starkville around 500 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO