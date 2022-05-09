Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northern Lee and southwestern Prentiss Counties through 445 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Baldwyn, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Localized heavy rainfall is also possible. Locations impacted include Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Blair, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Chapelville, Eggville, Birmingham, Corrona, Graves, Frog Island, Unity, Geeville, Boggan Bend, Frankstown and Bethany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
