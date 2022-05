If you look on the concrete walls where San Pablo Avenue passes under the I-580 in West Oakland, you’ll see a vibrantly colored mural depicting life in the neighborhood. It features three characters created by the mural’s artists—J’Khia the princess of knowledge, Josiah the messenger of fate, and DJ Justice—who represent the spirit of the Black experience in West Oakland. J’Khia hovers above a neighborhood block party hosted by DJ Justice, and Josiah walks in the street with his head high while carrying a glowing suitcase and a book.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO