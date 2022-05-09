San Pablo police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist
By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
3 days ago
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A Richmond man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in San Pablo that killed a 68-year-old bicyclist. Jesse Dubois, 30, was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, police...
SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – Police confirmed to KRON4 that one person was shot in a San Leandro neighborhood. He is alive, and police are trying to get more information from him, while looking through the evidence they found at the scene to find out what happened moments before. The shooting happened around midnight and Alameda […]
PITTSBURG – More than $700,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and an East Bay man was arrested in connection with a Bay Area retail theft ring, authorities said Wednesday.According to the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division, investigators with the Organized Retail Crime Task Force served search warrants at a home in Pittsburg and at a nearby storage facility. During the search of the home, investigators discovered stolen merchandise and arrested a 45-year-old suspect."The task force, in collaboration with the retail industry and our allied agency partners, is identifying these organized rings and making our communities safer," Division Chief Christ...
EMERYVILLE — A man arrested at a hotel faces multiple weapons-related charges and for allegedly making criminal threats. A tense standoff with police ended when the suspect fell asleep on a comfy sofa inside the lobby. The trouble began in the predawn hours on May 8. A man with...
A San Jose Police Department officer was arrested over the weekend for a drunk driving crash. A CHP report said the off-duty officer crashed into another car on Interstate 880 north of Tennyson Road in Hayward. SJPD said it’s investigating but the officer is not on leave. It’s the...
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged a suspect in the May 3 shooting on Channing Way with murder May 6, as first reported by Berkeleyside. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old suspect Devin Carrihill in Oakland on May 4 after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to Berkeleyside.
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have released photos of a man suspected of brutally assaulting a woman in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood over the weekend.Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue after reports of an assault.When officers arrived, the victim told police she was walking in the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard when the suspect began yelling what was described as "incoherent statements" and acting erratic. Police said the woman attempted to cross the street and the man appeared to follow her. The woman then turned around, at...
Four people were arrested in connection with over 30 fires in the last 48 hours in Contra Costa County. Fire investigators said that it is unusual to make so many arson arrests in such a short period of time. “Arson in my opinion is one of the most underreported crimes,”...
In a bizarre 48 hours over the weekend, four people were arrested in connection with 33 fires set in Contra Costa County, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Steve Hill.
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — What started as a petty theft in Sonoma County Tuesday turned into a positive experience for all involved. It began when a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a man steal a flower arrangement from a florist shop. After seeing the deputy, the man, later identified as Daniel Grose, put […]
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash near the Pittsburg area on the night of Saturday, May 7, 2022. The traffic collision took place along the eastbound lanes of State Route 4 just west of Railroad Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on...
VALLEJO, Calif. - New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people rescuing a person from a burning car in Vallejo. KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A video shared with KRON4 showed two men break into a Martinez jewelry store early Tuesday morning. The Martinez Police Department said the suspects were unsuccessful in the burglary. Police were called to the burglary attempt at Martinez Coin & Jewelry Exchange, 3755 Alhambra Avenue, just after 3:45 a.m. The burglars […]
CHP says a silver Honda Accord was struck multiple times by gunfire, and a 7-year-old passenger riding in the back seat sustained a non-life threatening injury. With no suspect vehicle descriptions, no arrests were made, and no description of the gunman was released.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Cold Case Investigations Unit need help identifying jewelry and other seemingly personal items they found in a well about 10 years ago. The items have not been positively linked to any recovered victims, but detectives say they...
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — The Campbell Police Department is searching for a man who was in possession of eight pounds of methamphetamine. The suspect, Juan Pinal, is also on parole for burglary. Police responded to South Bascom Avenue just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of domestic violence. Once officers arrived, Pinal was seen […]
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A seven-year-old child was injured in a shooting that happened on a Vacaville freeway Monday afternoon, the Solano area California Highway Patrol said.
The child’s injuries were non-life-threatening and the CHP said there is no information available on a suspect.
The shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Alamo Drive exit. The victim vehicle was hit by several bullets, the CHP said. The child, who was in the backseat, was struck at least once.
“Some kids get hurt on the playground but getting shot? It’s crazy,” said Kaliayah Harrison of Fairfield who was at the...
