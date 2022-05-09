ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo, CA

San Pablo police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN PABLO, Calif. - A Richmond man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in San Pablo that killed a 68-year-old bicyclist. Jesse Dubois, 30, was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, police...

www.ktvu.com

