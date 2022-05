(Greenwood, NE) -- One person is in custody following an incident Sunday at the I-80 Speedway, near Greenwood. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, they were made aware of a pickup that had driven through a fence adjacent to I-80 near Greenwood. The state patrol says troopers responded to the area and learned that subject had since gone to the Cubby’s gas station at the Greenwood I-80 interchange. Investigators say the man was reportedly armed with a hammer and had threatened to carjack a driver.

GREENWOOD, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO