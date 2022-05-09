Silver Dollar Speedway hosts Saturday car show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Silver Dollar Speedway held a car show at the Cornerstone Church and Generation Next Church parking lots on Saturday.

According to officials with the event, attendees were able to come and vote on their favorite cars. There were trophies available for first, second, and third placing cars as well as certificates for the Handlebar Grill. Further, everyone who participated in the event took home a plaque as a memento.