Grand Rapids, MI

MDOT prepares for multi-year I-196 closures in Grand Rapids

By Megan Viecelli
 3 days ago
The Michigan Department of Transportation will replace the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges in Grand Rapids, forcing closures for years.

Crews will start to replace the bridges over the Grand River and Market Avenue in October.

Eastbound I-196 at Market Avenue will remain closed through July 2024.

Traffic will detour to eastbound M-6 to northbound US-131.

The second phase of this project will start in August 2024 with the closure of westbound I-196 at Market Avenue.

During this phase, two lanes will stay open in each direction on the new eastbound I-196 bridge over the Grand River and Market Avenue.

MDOT expects this project to wrap up in late 2025.

MDOT is asking for public input via a virtual meeting Thursday from 5-6 p.m.

To join this meeting, click here .

You may also join by phone without using Internet by calling 248-509-0316.

The Conference ID is 812 851 13#.

