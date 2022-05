LINCOLN, Neb. — A 29-year-old woman has died following a car-pedestrian crash Tuesday night in Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to NW 20th and West O Streets on a report of the crash. Upon arrival, officers found 29-year-old Courtney Hubbell had been struck by an eastbound vehicle while crossing West O Street. Witnesses at the scene reported the vehicle was proceeding through the intersection with a green light.

