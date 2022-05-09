White Wolf hunting Dante honours for Bin Suroor

Saeed bin Suroor has seen enough on the gallops to allow White Wolf to take his chance in Thursday’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

Despite showing signs of greenness on his debut at Southwell, the Invincible Spirit colt was well on top close home and won with plenty to spare.

He will be facing a completely different task on the Knavesmire in the Group Two Derby trial, with Sir Michael Stoute’s Desert Crown among the favourites for the Classic, but Bin Suroor is happy to roll the dice.

“The horses are running well, we didn’t start off straight away, we’ve only just really started having runners,” said Bin Suroor, fresh from a winner at Ascot on Saturday.

“We’re going to run White Wolf in the Dante, he worked on Sunday.

“I liked what I saw, he worked well, so we’ll take him to the Dante.

“Obviously that looks a very good race but he’s an unproven horse, we don’t know how good he is.

“He did it well on his debut, but we don’t know what the form is like and the Dante looks an open race this year.”

