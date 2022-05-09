ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

More New Mexico residents are warned they may need to flee wildfire

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z17Xc_0fXtxG7N00

Firefighters in New Mexico’s Rocky Mountain foothills have been preparing to excavate new firebreaks and clear brush to create more defensive lines aimed at preventing a massive wildfire from destroying more homes and tinder-dry pine forests.

The fire – the largest in the US – has burned about 300 homes and jumped a motorway late on Sunday, taking hold in rugged areas difficult for firefighters to reach and prompting a warning for more residents of rural villages to be ready to flee quickly.

Another New Mexico wildfire in the mountains surrounding one of the federal government’s key facilities for nuclear research prompted Los Alamos National Laboratory and community officials to prepare for possible evacuations.

Conditions can change quickly; it has been very dry, very windy, and we have to be respectful of that risk and ready for what comes next

Officials stressed there is no emergency but the fire is within about three miles of the lab and growing.

“If you don’t have to be at work, it’s time to prepare to telework,” lab director Thom Mason told employees in a video.

“Conditions can change quickly; it has been very dry, very windy, and we have to be respectful of that risk and ready for what comes next.”

There was no let-up on Monday to the gusty winds that have complicated firefighting efforts.

The wind has fanned the New Mexico fires for weeks, with only brief interruptions, and the most recent wave of consecutive days of extremely dangerous wildfire conditions are unprecedented, weather forecasters said.

Nearly 1,700 firefighters have been battling the biggest blaze burning north-east of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

It has charred more than 296 square miles, an area nearly the size of New York City.

After fighting it for nearly a month, firefighters had contained nearly half of the blaze by Monday, a feat that operations section chief Todd Abel said was significant given the challenges crews have faced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZQdZ_0fXtxG7N00
Blackened tombstones and statues stand at the Rociada Cemetery after fire tore through the area in the evacuation area near Mora, New Mexico (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican/AP) (AP)

The region’s largest population centre — Las Vegas, New Mexico, home to 13,000 people — has been declared largely safe from being burned after firefighters mostly stopped the fire on that front.

But thousands of people living in smaller, outlying communities are still under evacuation orders.

The northern and southern flanks of the wildfire have proven trickier to contain as wind gusts over the weekend topped 50mph.

Officials on Monday morning had not yet determined if it would be safe enough to launch aircraft to help with the firefighting effort.

The aircraft are used to drop water directly on flames or lay retardant ahead of the blaze’s expected direction so that bulldozers and ground crews can dig firebreaks in places where there are no roads, which act as firebreaks.

The National Interagency Fire Centre said more than 20,000 New Mexico structures have been threatened by the fire.

Authorities late on Sunday told residents in small villages on the northern front of the fire to evacuate, saying it was approaching quickly after jumping a road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQKZE_0fXtxG7N00
Wildland firefighters from various cities in California leave The Castañeda Hotel after eating a hot meal in Las Vegas, New Mexico (Cedar Attanasio/AP) (AP)

People who wait too long to leave could face life-threatening situations fleeing because of heavy smoke and congested roads, said Dave Bales, the incident commander of the team fighting the fire.

That sort of scenario makes the smoke “so thick you can’t see, you can’t drive, you can’t see the engine ahead of you”, he said.

The threatened communities are along a state highway that runs from Las Vegas, New Mexico, up to the Taos skiing and outdoor recreation resort.

Taos itself has not been threatened but people in some parts of Taos County have been told to prepare for possible evacuations.

Nationwide, three new large fires were reported over the weekend — two in Arizona and one in Texas.

The National Interagency Fire Centre reported on Monday that a dozen unconfined large fires have burned more than 503 square miles in four states so far this year.

Some 10 of these large fires and nearly all of the acres burned are in New Mexico and Arizona.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the drought-stricken West and are moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to climate change, scientists and fire experts have said.

Fire officials have also said that many forested areas have become overgrown and unhealthy and that the build-up of vegetation can worsen wildfire conditions.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Wildfires Threaten All of New Mexico and Much of the Southwest

The fifth-largest state in the nation (in terms of area) is currently under what its governor described as a “Critical Fire Weather Warning.” The state is New Mexico, the governor is Michelle Lujan Grisham, and the fires are numerous. Think that sounds worrisome? It gets worse from there. New Mexico isn’t alone in facing a heightened risk of wildfires — according to a new Washington Post article, pretty much the entire Southwest is.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
Phys.org

Giant New Mexico fire rages as drought-hit US West braces for summer

Firefighters struggled Friday to contain a giant blaze that has been burning for more than a month in New Mexico, raising fears for the summer ahead in the drought-hit western United States. The so-called "Hermits Peak Fire" has torn through 168,000 acres at the southern end of the Rocky Mountains,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Weather Forecasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The Fire Could Get Worse

Many residents of San Miguel County and Mora County have been struggling due to the enormous wildfire. Unfortunately, it looks like things could get even worse. "A combination of strong winds, high temperatures, and low humidity were forecast by the National Weather Service to create an "exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions" for several days." —The Associated Press.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
99.9 KEKB

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy