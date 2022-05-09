San Rafael Fire burns 10,000+ acres in southern Arizona
By KNXV Staff and Scripps National
WKBW-TV
Crews are battling the San Rafael Fire in southern Arizona. Arizona Forestry Officials say the flames sparked Saturday, about 22 miles southeast of Patagonia, and is burning within the San Rafael State Natural Area. So far, the fire has burned 10,000 acres and is actively burning with a heavy...
An Army soldier died from injuries sustained in a bear attack, the military said. The soldier, who was part of a small group training, was attacked on Tuesday. The name of the soldier will be released after the military notifies their next-of-kin. It's unclear what prompted the attack. Wildlife officials...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The total lunar eclipse will occur between the evening of Sunday, May 15th and the early hours of Monday, May 16th as the flower moon— May's full moon— occurs at 12:14am. Visibility for this eclipse is across much of North America, South America,...
Emily Lampa is at Trinity Buffalo and spoke with Megan McElfresh executive director, Stained Glass Association of America. A few years ago, she says, we moved the national offices for the Stained Glass Association of America, our 120 year old trade association right here to Buffalo in part because we have a treasure of stained glass that is very, very unique. Megan says it’s very rare and I love being here; it’s an amazing place to have our national offices located. She goes on to say the most fun part of my job is that people see stained glass, and everybody loves stained glass, they an no idea why, they don’t remember who they saw in the windows, they just go, ‘oh no I just saw this really amazing stained glass. She says the really amazing thing about glass is that it is the art of light and when you are out and you are looking at it and you are seeing all these amazing installations all over Buffalo, it’s like a living museum and you’re having a biological experience when you look at the stained glass because you are looking at light, it’s the art of light so your eyes are vibrating and it’s speaking to your soul.
RODANTHE, N.C. — The National Park Service says two beach houses have fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast. The homes, which were unoccupied when they fell into the ocean, were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed the collapses...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another warm day in WNY with highs in the 80s this afternoon. The forecast high is 85 and the record is 86 set in 1953. Another warm day on Friday with highs in the 80s. Our next chance for rain will be late on Saturday.
Certified local Feng Shui practitioner Linda Ellson is talking about Feng Shui in the office. She previously came to the AM Buffalo offices to walk Mel and Emily through what they need to do with great results. Now it’s time for our AM Buffalo producer Paula D’Amico to get a little energy boost. Check out what she has to say.
Henny Scott was just 14 years old when she went missing in Lame Deer, Montana on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in December of 2018. Henny's mom, Paula Castro, said authorities didn't issue an Amber Alert after she reported her daughter missing to the Bureau of Indian Affairs office in the nearby Crow agency.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over Western New York will be in place today through Friday. Near record warmth continues to end the week with temperatures in the mid-80s. The record of 86 degrees was set in 1992 and will be threatened Thursday as temperatures are set to reach 85. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 80s with another record hanging in the balance set in 2014 at 85 degrees. Expect dry weather through Friday with the next chance for rain on Saturday.
Today is Hope Day. It is one of the biggest days during the Catholic Charities Appeal. Mel spoke with two leading ladies in the drive that never fails, Nancy Nielsen, MD, PhD Appeal 2022 Co-Chair 2 and Clara Moran, Chief Development Officer Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Hope Day is part...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For years, the 7 News I-Team has been breaking details about the deadly South Buffalo crash, involving the driver of a Maserati. Despite the driver being locked up, convicted of serious charges, he's facing a number of civil lawsuits from the estates of the two people killed.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you drive across downtown Buffalo, you're likely going to see a new piece of street art. "We put up 20 murals in four days ... not really sleeping much. I think I painted about 46 hours, sleeping an average of 4 hours a night here. I just wanted to get them done so bad," said TABBY, the artist behind the murals.
A former corrections officer, who was on the run with a murder suspect, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Vicky White and murder suspect Casey White were located on Monday and led authorities on a chase near Evansville, Indiana. Casey reportedly surrendered after crashing the vehicle. Vicky was...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs at a special job fair this week in Buffalo. Forge Buffalo is bringing back the 716 Career Fair at Buffalo Riverworks Thursday. The job fair will feature more than 700 job opportunities at more than 50 growing...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped the city’s requirement that high school prom attendees be vaccinated. Adams announced the decision Monday in consultation with city health officials. “I am thrilled that, starting this year, every one of our young people will have the chance to celebrate all of...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John Garcia is sounding the alarm over staffing issues that he says are driving his corrections officers to depression and anxiety. In a one-on-one interview, Garcia tells 7 News that his office has already paid out more than 46,000 hours of overtime...
Today is National School Nurse Day. A day to take a second to acknowledge how important these nurses are in the education system and given the time we have been through these nurses are more important than ever. The fact is, kids get sick and particularly during the pandemic, schools need school nurses to keep them running., Jo Silvaroli is the Niagara Falls City Schools Medical Director joined us to talk about National School Nurse Day. She oversees fifteen nurses, 3,000 school staff and 7,500 students.
The most well-known spoken word poem from National Poetry Slam Champion Elizabeth Acevedo comes alive in the brand-new illustrated book called, Inheritance: A Visual Poem. Paired with vivid, full-color illustrations by artist Andrea Pippins, Inheritance: A Visual Poem addresses Elizabeth’s experiences being Afro-Latinidad and the traits and struggles she inherited through her racial and ethnic heritage.
