San Rafael Fire burns 10,000+ acres in southern Arizona

Emily Lampa is at Trinity Buffalo and spoke with Megan McElfresh executive director, Stained Glass Association of America. A few years ago, she says, we moved the national offices for the Stained Glass Association of America, our 120 year old trade association right here to Buffalo in part because we have a treasure of stained glass that is very, very unique. Megan says it’s very rare and I love being here; it’s an amazing place to have our national offices located. She goes on to say the most fun part of my job is that people see stained glass, and everybody loves stained glass, they an no idea why, they don’t remember who they saw in the windows, they just go, ‘oh no I just saw this really amazing stained glass. She says the really amazing thing about glass is that it is the art of light and when you are out and you are looking at it and you are seeing all these amazing installations all over Buffalo, it’s like a living museum and you’re having a biological experience when you look at the stained glass because you are looking at light, it’s the art of light so your eyes are vibrating and it’s speaking to your soul.

3 HOURS AGO