ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dundee remain without Adam Legzdins for Hibernian game

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10E2A6_0fXtx4bu00

Dundee manager Mark McGhee will select from an unchanged squad for Tuesday’s night’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hibernian.

The relegation-bound Dark Blues will again be without goalkeeper Adam Legzdins due to a knee problem.

Defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) also remain sidelined.

Hibs will be missing captain Paul Hanlon, who is preparing to undergo knee surgery.

Scott Allan is out again due to injury, along with Chris Cadden (thigh).

Drey Wright, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis all remain absent and will not feature again this term.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cadden
Person
Christian Doidge
Person
Drey Wright
Person
Kyle Magennis
Person
Cillian Sheridan
Person
Scott Allan
Person
Kevin Nisbet
Person
Lee Ashcroft
Person
Mark Mcghee
Person
Adam Legzdins
Person
Paul Hanlon
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee#Hibs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy