Williamson County, TN

Williamson County residents asked to be on alert after inmate SUV found

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in Williamson County are asked to be on alert after the SUV abandoned by escaped inmate Casey White and former Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White was discovered in Bethesda.

The nationwide manhunt continues for the escaped capital murder suspect and correctional officer after they escaped over a week ago from Lauderdale County.

Th e SUV believed to be connected to an escaped Alabama inmate, Casey White, and the former correctional officer, Vicky White , accused of helping him was found Friday in Bethesda.

    Lauderdale County Sheriff Singleton announced a warrant has been issued for Vicky White as the search continues for her and inmate Casey Cole White. (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)
    The nationwide manhunt continues for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and the corrections employee who helped him.
    This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said that Vicky White disappeared while escorting inmate Casey Cole White, being held on capital murder charges, in Florence, Ala.. The inmate is also missing. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle— a rust-colored 2007 Ford Edge —was discovered abandoned in a rural area near Smithson Road and Banner Adams Road.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Friday there is no sign that the two are still in the area. But on Monday, US Marshals investigators told News 2 residents should be on alert for anything suspicious.

Investigators combed through the area over the weekend and have received multiple tips from residents.

Casey White and Vicky White were last seen on April 29 after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama. It’s believed Vicky White helped Casey White escape.

Manhunt for Casey White, Vicky White: What we know

Chris Johnson lives in the area where the SUV was discovered and told News 2 word of a nationwide manhunt in his backyard is unsettling.

“My sister called me freaking out, so I had to leave work to help my sister get out the house and check all the doors. It’s an eerie feeling, kind of got the hair on your arm standing up,” Johnson said.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for Vicky White.

In addition to the reward offered by the U.S. Marshal, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Friday, a $10,000 award for the capture and arrest of both Casey White and Vicky White .

If you see them, you can call the USMS at 1-800-336-0102 .

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

