Last month, President Biden said that he’s still considering canceling some student loan debt; perhaps fulfilling his campaign promise to eliminate $10,000 per borrower. For anyone losing sleep over the massive pot of outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. economy, that might seem like a good thing. But the reality is that a move like the one being considered would likely result in a worsening of circumstances, with tuition rising more quickly than before and borrowers quickly amassing debts in excess of the level we see today.

