'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Jenna Elfman Reacts to Death of Major Character (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 712 of Fear the Walking Dead aired on AMC Sunday, and fans saw the deaths of two major characters. Howard (Omid Abtahi) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) are the latest two to leave The Walking Dead Universe, and the loss of Dorie is hard for June (Jenna Elfman) who...

Variety

‘This Is Us’ Star Jon Huertas on Miguel’s Backstory and How That Shocking Ending Affects Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. SPOLER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Miguel,” the May 3 episode of “This Is Us.” “Miguel over the years,” was the simple description given for Tuesday’s “This Is Us,” the fourth-to-last episode of Dan Fogelman’s NBC family drama. While accurate, that logline doesn’t do the hour, aptly titled “Miguel,” justice, as it’s really the day-in-the-limelight installment fans of Jon Huertas’ Miguel Rivas have been waiting six seasons for — and also the one in which the character dies. The episode shows viewers Miguel’s origins in Puerto Rico, how he came to...
digitalspy.com

Ozark boss explains that shock character return in the final season

Ozark season four spoilers follow. Ozark boss Chris Mundy has opened up on the show's decision to film a surprise return for deceased character Ben Davis. Episode 10 of the Netflix drama's fourth and final season opened with a shock return for actor Tom Pelphrey as Wendy Byrde's late brother Ben, who was killed off-screen by Nelson (Nelson Bonilla) in season three after Wendy (Laura Linney) abandoned him at a restaurant.
Primetimer

True-crime adaptations Candy and Love and Death haven't been easy on Betty Gore's family

Candy Montgomery’s brutal killing of Betty Gore in 1980 with a 3-foot ax has spawned two true-crime adaptations in 2022: Hulu's Candy, which premiered Monday, stars Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery and Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore from creators Nick Antosca and Robin Veith. And HBO Max's Love and Death, premiering later this year, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery and Lily Rabe as Gore from David E. Kelley. As Buzzfeed News' Stephanie McNeal notes, other than the 1990 CBS TV movie A Killing in a Small Town, the case has received little pop-culture attention over the past four decades. "Betty’s loved ones weren’t looking to dredge up their trauma over her death, and one family member told me they don’t understand why they now have to do so more than 40 years later. But apparently, the case makes for a good story, and for some, that is what’s important," says McNeil, adding: "Betty’s family is still living with the aftermath of her death. They aren’t quite sure why the tragedy is now being turned into multiple TV shows. A family member, who asked to remain anonymous to protect their privacy, told me that they personally were not contacted before either series was made, nor were they informed that the projects were in the works." While HBO Max's Love and Death isn't completed, McNeil says Hulu's Candy "simplifies two complex and real women into easily digestible TV characters. The viewer is meant to root for Candy and distrust Betty, and there isn’t much character development beyond showing the differences between their lives and social standing. Neither comes off as especially well-rounded, and their motives are rather vague. The only real sense you get as a viewer is that when Candy tells her story, we should believe her."
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Casey and Brett Might Be Calling It Quits

Fans of Chicago Fire are gearing up for the season finale with Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, making an appearance at the big wedding. He’s going to join Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer. These two have been staying busy with their long-distance relationship. Are these two about to split up and call it quits? With this show, there always are aces in the hole and possibilities galore.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
ComicBook

FBI Brings Back Surprising Cast Member After Season 4's Temporary Exit

A familiar face is sticking around in the world of FBI for a little while. Last week, TVLine exclusively confirmed that The Flash and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten will be joining the series in a recurring role for the remainder of the show's fourth season. VanSanten previously guest-starred as Special Agent Nina Chase in the show's April 12th episode, and will continue appearing through the airing of the season finale on May 24th. VanSanten will be temporarily replacing Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who is currently recovering from residual nerve damage, a storyline included to write around Peregrym's pregnancy.
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
