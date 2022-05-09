Here's Proof That Tesla Autopilot Truly Works

Honda has been on the attack in recent months, announcing new models and debuts left, right, and center. The Japanese auto giant has been busy preparing major new models such as the Honda Civic Type R, but it has also been hard at work preparing new SUV models for the global market. There's a ton of buzz around the new Honda HR-V, and we've reported on a few interesting leaks surrounding this upcoming SUV. but there's another all-new SUV that's getting ready to show its face to the world: the Honda ZR-V. CarBuzz previously discovered the name in an Australian trademark filing, but the Japanese automaker has now officially confirmed its existence, declaring it will be a new crossover joining its European lineup in 2023.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO